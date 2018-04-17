Lisa Armstrong reacts after Ant McPartlin is sentenced for drink driving The couple were married for 11 years before their split in January

Lisa Armstrong has taken to Twitter following her estranged husband Ant McPartlin's court appearance on Monday. TV star Ant received a record-breaking £86,000 fine and was banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to drink driving during a hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court. And while Lisa has chosen not to publicly address the incident, she did take to Twitter to respond to fans sending her their best wishes. The Strictly makeup artist liked two tweets from followers on Monday – the first one simply read: "Thinking of you today." The second message said: "Sending you lots of love and hugs, Thinking that you could probably do with them today #staystrong."

Lisa Armstrong and Ant McPartlin were married for 11 years before announcing their split

Ant, 42, and Lisa, 41, announced the end of their 11-year marriage in January. The couple had been together for 23 years. During Monday's hearing, the court heard that at the time of his arrest, Ant had 75mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - twice the legal limit. In a witness statement, the driver of one of the cars said he and his wife "could have died as a result of Mr McPartlin's reckless driving".

Ant's defence team reiterated his sorrow and regret for what had happened, adding that the Britain's Got Talent star had acknowledged he has fallen short of the expectations placed on him. They further noted that the difficulty and distress that came with the breakdown of his marriage, along with the added impact of being under constant public scrutiny, had taken its toll.

Ant delivered a short sentence outside Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday

Immediately after the hearing, Ant emerged from court to give a brief statement. In a hushed voice, he said, "I just want to say that I'm truly sorry. Higher standards are expected of me. I expect them of myself. I let myself down. I let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry." He added: "I would like to apologise to everybody involved in the crash and I am just thankful that nobody was seriously hurt in this."