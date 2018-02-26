Lisa Armstrong hints at 'hurt in her eyes' as ex Ant hosts Saturday Night Takeaway The hit show is presented by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly

Lisa Armstrong has kept a dignified silence following her shock split from husband of 11 years, Ant McPartlin, in January. But she hinted at her heartbreak on Saturday night, as Ant and Dec returned to host a new series of Saturday Night Takeaway. Makeup artist Lisa had earlier posted a message wishing everyone involved in the show "massive luck", adding: "Have a great show and a brilliant series xx." But she later suggested she is still struggling to come to terms with the end of her marriage, liking a tweet from one of her fans, which read: "You're so bloody lovely… so sad for you… I see the hurt in your eyes… and ant's eyes… you [are] one amazing lady xx take care xxx." A short while later, Lisa favourited another message from a follower: "I do not know @lisaAmakeup personally but total respect to this woman #dignified #respectful I hope you have happiness again, you deserve it."

Lisa Armstrong liked a tweet referring to the 'hurt' in her eyes following her split

Lisa, 41, has been widely praised by fans for her conduct in the wake of her separation from Ant. On Saturday, she publicly showed her support for her estranged partner, liking a tweet posted by Ant and Dec which read: "Morning!!! It's Saturday Night Takeaway day Yesssss Xx." She also liked a selfie of the TV duo and another 'Good luck' tweet by ITV producer Mike Spencer.

Ant McPartlin and Lisa announced the end of their 11-year marriage in January

Ant, 42, confirmed his split from Lisa in a statement released by his representative on 13 January. It read: "Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made." It has been estimated that the couple's divorce settlement could cost around £31million – half of Ant's £62million fortune – making it one of the largest sums paid out by a UK celebrity.

