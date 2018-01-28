Lisa Armstrong speaks out following press intrusion The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist has been followed by paparazzi since her marriage break-up with Ant McPartlin was revealed

Lisa Armstrong has taken to Twitter to comment on the recent press intrusion she has endured, asking paparazzi to stop following her and taking her photograph. She took to the social media site on Saturday to speak out about her experience, posting a headshot of herself which had been covered with emoji eyes. The Strictly makeup artist wrote: "You've probably seen the nasty, intrusive, ugly pics of me, so I thought I'd do your job for you!! It's creepy, #please #printthis #pleaseleavemealone #creepymeninbushes #takingmypicture."

Fans were quick to show Lisa support, and took to the comments section following her post. One follower wrote: "I fail to understand why they consider the photos are newsworthy-unless it’s to accompany the headline ‘Check out a strong single woman surviving breakup of marriage’ xxx," while another said: "Stay strong Lisa, everything you are going through and how the press are treating you is so unfair, when will the leave you alone…xx." A third added: "Never an ugly picture of you Lisa, always classy & beuaitful, horrible & sad what you are going through not easy but stay strong, sending hugs."

Lisa Armstrong has spoken out about her ordeal with press intrusion

Lisa then retweeted messages from her fans, including one which said: " Lisa you are fabulous, classy to the end! It’s disgusting how the media is targeting you. My husband of 8 years left me so I know what you are going through, luckily for me I haven’t had to live it out in the public eye .... I really feel for you, stay strong xx."

Last week, Lisa, who split from Ant after 11 years of marriage earlier this month, retweeted another post from one of her followers, who had told the star: "5 years ago I was where you are now… My wee mantra, Got me through. Chin up girl you got this x." The quote read: "Life is going to get hard sometimes. So get the [expletive] up and get your [expletive] together. You're either an ocean or a puddle. Don't be a puddle. People walk through puddles like they're nothing. Oceans [expletive] destroy cities."

RELATED: Lisa Armstrong hints she won't be a pushover in divorce from Ant McPartlin

Ant and Lisa were together for 11 years

Ant, 42, confirmed his split from Lisa in a statement released by his representative on 13 January. It read: "Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."