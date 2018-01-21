Dermot O'Leary discusses Ant McPartlin's return to the spotlight following split Ant is back on Britain’s Got Talent following a difficult 2017

Dermot O'Leary has shared his delight at seeing good friend Ant McPartlin back on TV after a difficult 2017, which saw the star battle an addiction to prescription medication. Ant recently returned to screens to front Britain's Got Talent with co-host Declan Donnelly – days after confirming his split from wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong. Speaking to the Mirror, Dermot said: "It's great to see the boys back on, working together. I text both of them a fair bit. But it would be ungallant for me to share those."

The 44-year-old will be reunited with Ant and Dec next week at the National Television Awards; the TV duo are once again nominated in the TV presenter category, an award they have won a record 16 times, while Dermot is hosting the annual ceremony for the eighth year in a row. He admitted he still gets nervous about presenting the show. "The first three or four minutes when you're live, that's terrifying," he said. "But then you've gotta go, 'Right, I sort of know what I'm doing.' You let all of that insanity play out. And actually it makes you very comfortable in your own skin when stuff does go wrong."

Dermot O'Leary pictured with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly

Dermot's comments come amid reports that Ant’s estranged wife Lisa has left their marital home in a bid to come to terms with their separation. According to the Mirror, the makeup artist had moved into a friend's spare room while she adjusts to their split. She is said to be trying to "rebuild her life" following the end of the couple's 23-year relationship, and has turned to good friend Clare Buckfield – who previously dated Ant’s best friend Dec – for support.

Ant and wife Lisa Armstrong announced the end of their 11 year marriage earlier this month

Ant, 42, confirmed his split from Lisa in a statement released by his representative on 13 January. It read: "Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made." It has been estimated that the couple's divorce settlement could cost around £31million – half of Ant's £62million fortune – making it one of the largest sums paid out by a UK celebrity.