Lisa Armstrong speaks out after Ant's 'tough year' speech at NTAs The estranged wife of Ant McPartlin responded to a fan on Twitter after they wished her well

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong's separation was announced earlier in the month, and Ant made no secret of the fact it had been a hard time during his speech at the National Television Awards on Tuesday night. The one half of Ant and Dec cited the past 12 months as being a "tough year" in his acceptance speech for Best Presenter for the 17th time in a row, but following some kind words from a follower on Twitter, Lisa also spoke out. A Twitter user reached out to Lisa, saying: "@isaAmakeup everyone is talking about Ant but just wanted to say you’ve had a tough year aswell & I hope you are ok. Congrats on your NTA. Much love x." The 43-year-old then replied, simply writing: "Thank-you."

Lisa Armstrong spoke out following the National Television Awards

Lisa then took to Twitter to congratulate the winners at the National Television Show, giving a special mention to Strictly Come Dancing. She wrote: " Congratulations to all the ‪#NTAs2018 winners, especially ‪@bbcstrictly what an amazing show to be a part of. ‪#proud ‪#Hairandmakeup ‪#StrictlyAteam x." Followers were quick to comment on the win, with one writing: "Well deserved, you're a very talented, genuine girl." Lisa then replied, writing: "Thank-you Sue."

Ant and Dec picked up the Best Presenter award for the 17th year in a row

On Tuesday night, Ant and Dec – who also walked away with the award for best Challenge Show and the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment award – were visibly overwhelmed as they thanked viewers for their support over the past 12 months. When picking up the final award of the ngiht – the Best Presenter – Ant said: "Thank you very much, I’m shaking. It’s been a very emotional night tonight. It’s been quite a tough 12 months so winning this tonight really, really means a lot."

He continued: "I’d personally like to thank my all my family, all my friends. Some are here tonight. I love you, thank you very much. But thank you to all of you for your support. It really, really means the world. It’s helped me get through. And thanks to you little guy! I love you man, thank you." "It has been quite the year but this has really topped it off," added Dec.