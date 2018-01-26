Lisa Armstrong hints she won't be a pushover in divorce from Ant McPartlin The Strictly makeup artist shared a powerful tweet from a fan

Lisa Armstrong has liked a motivational message shared by a fan, urging her to be strong in the wake of her split from Ant McPartlin. The Strictly makeup artist, who split from Ant after 11 years of marriage earlier this month, retweeted a post from one of her followers, who had told the star: "5 years ago I was where you are now… My wee mantra, Got me through. Chin up girl you got this x." The quote read: "Life is going to get hard sometimes. So get the [expletive] up and get your [expletive] together. You're either an ocean or a puddle. Don't be a puddle. People walk through puddles like they're nothing. Oceans [expletive] destroy cities."

Ant and Lisa were together for 23 years before announcing the end of their 11-year marriage

A short time later, Lisa, 41, retweeted another message from a fan, which read: "For what it's worth; you are a dignified, beautiful, strong and talented woman. You're having a bit of a tough year so far but clearly the tide is turning and ultimately you will kick 2018's butt! #support."

Ant, 42, confirmed his split from Lisa in a statement released by his representative on 13 January. It read: "Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made." It has been estimated that the couple's divorce settlement could cost around £31million – half of Ant's £62million fortune – making it one of the largest sums paid out by a UK celebrity.

Ant and Dec picked up the Best Presenter award for the 17th year in a row at this week's NTAs

On Tuesday night, Ant was visibly overwhelmed as he and TV partner Ant were named Best Presenter for the 17th year in a row. Addressing the crowd at the O2, he said: "Thank you very much, I’m shaking. It’s been a very emotional night tonight. It’s been quite a tough 12 months so winning this tonight really, really means a lot."

Ant continued: "I'd personally like to thank my all my family, all my friends. Some are here tonight. I love you, thank you very much. But thank you to all of you for your support. It really, really means the world. It's helped me get through. Turning to Dec, he added: "And thanks to you little guy! I love you man, thank you."