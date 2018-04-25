Strictly's Janette Manrara shares adorable childhood snap Take a look at the Strictly Come Dancing star's cute throwback

Janette Manrara was feeling nostalgic on Wednesday as she shared a sweet throwback picture of herself on Instagram. The childhood snap sees the Strictly Come Dancing star posing as a seven-year-old at her mermaid-themed birthday party. Revealing that her mum sent her the snap, she wrote in the caption: "So today is not my birthday but my mum sent me this photo recently and I had to post it! Haha! For my 7th birthday my parents decided to throw me a very subtle 'Little Mermaid' Themed Party! Haha!"

Janette Manrara shared this childhood picture from her 7th birthday

Janette, who is married to fellow professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec, confessed that it was one of her most cherished childhood memories. "Not gonna lie, one of my best b-days EVER and a childhood memory I will never forget," she added. "My parents always made sure that I had the BEST day on my b-day! Birthdays are a celebration of YOU & what an incredible day that was when you came into this crazy world! So, if today is your b-day, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!! And be sure to celebrate AMAZING-WONDERFUL-BEAUTIFUL.... you!!" [sic]

Strictly Come Dancing: The professionals and their sizzling romances

The Strictly star is married to fellow dancer Aljaz Skorjanec

Fans of the star immediately posted sweet comments, with one writing: "Once a Disney princess, always a Disney princess - fab photo." Another said: "How lovely are you, such a beautiful thing to say. It's not my birthday either but I love the sentiment behind your post. You’re a beautiful human being." A third post read: "Omg!! You're so cute and this is such a beautiful photo! It's good to portray memories and I’m glad you shared this one with us."

READ: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec fans left devastated following last-minute news

Loading the player...

Janette and her husband Aljaz are currently in the midst of their Remembering Tour. "We absolutely LOVE dancing for live audiences every night! It's a feeling that you get from nothing else," Janette, 34, recently said on Instagram. The professional dancers, who tied the knot in 2017, met during their world-wide tour with the Broadway show, Burn The Floor. After years of dancing on international stages, the pair went on hit BBC Show, Strictly Come Dancing, in 2013.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara denies Brendan Cole axe was over Camilla dance