Karen and Kevin Clifton announced their separation after two years of marriage back in March but it seems the American dancer hasn't lost all faith on their union and has revealed her hope of a reunion in the future. Speaking to Daily Mail's Weekend magazine, the professional dancer confessed that she "hasn't given up on her marriage" and that she hopes taking a break might bring them back together in "a couple of years".

"It's important to be open to all possibilities. I haven't given up on it. I saw my parents break up and I didn't like it," she told the publication. "I think the best thing for now is to behave like adults and take a break. He can go his way, take care of what needs to be taken care of, and I'll do the same.

"You never know what'll happen; maybe even in a couple of years… It's just that right now this is what we need."

Despite the split the couple have remained professionally united and are currently about to start a 44-date dance tour. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! earlier this month, the dancing duo revealed they were "stronger than ever". "As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue. Things don't have to fall apart," Karen told the magazine. "Throughout the years we have had a good friendship, and that is a great base."

Of their decision to confirm the split, Kevin told HELLO!, "It was important to be honest about everything. I think there is a lot of pressure on people to be perfect all the time, and so there is this fairytale image of everything, but at the end of the day we are just like other people. We never want to pretend to our fans or to anybody," says Kevin. "...Or to ourselves," Karen told the magazine. "It is about being true to yourself, and respecting one another. I respect and admire Kevin as a performer, a human being, and I’ve always looked up to him, that will never stop. We want to be positive in all of this."

