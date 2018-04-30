Strictly's Kevin and Karen Clifton announce some VERY exciting news Dance fans take note…

Kevin and Karen Clifton may have announced their split in March, but the Strictly Come Dancing pair have insisted they will carry on dancing together - and now, they've made a very exciting announcement about their upcoming tour. Joining the cast will be fellow Strictly alumni Dianne Buswell, who will be dancing on stage alongside Karen and Kevin! Taking to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the news, Karen said: "Big welcome to our girl @diannebuswell who will be joining us on our tour #kevinandkarenlive #2018 Happy #internationaldanceday."

Dianne will be joining Kevin and Karen on tour

Australian ballroom dancer Dianne only joined the BBC cast in 2017, but quickly became a fan favourite after she was partnered with the Reverend Richard Coles, though they were sadly eliminated in week three of the series. Since then, she's been dating Emmerdale star Anthony Quinlan, who has been tipped to be appearing in the 2018 edition of the dance show.

Though they've officially been separated since March, Karen recently admitted that she has hopes for a reunion with Kevin in the future - confessing to the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine that she "hasn't given up on her marriage" and that she hopes taking a break might bring them back together in "a couple of years".

Kevin and Karen will continue to dance together despite their split

"It's important to be open to all possibilities. I haven't given up on it. I saw my parents break up and I didn't like it," she told the publication. "I think the best thing for now is to behave like adults and take a break. He can go his way, take care of what needs to be taken care of, and I'll do the same. You never know what'll happen; maybe even in a couple of years… It's just that, right now, this is what we need."

Whatever happens, the former couple are set to embark on their 44-date dance tour next month - kicking off in Northampton on 22nd May. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! earlier this month, Karen revealed: "As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue. Things don't have to fall apart. Throughout the years we have had a good friendship, and that is a great base."