Karen and Kevin Clifton unite on red carpet amid split rumours The Strictly stars have been the subject of divorce reports

Karen and Kevin Clifton brushed off reports that their marriage is in trouble as they put on a united front on Wednesday night. The Strictly couple, who were attending a special event honouring the late Sir Bruce Forsyth, looked loved up as they posed together on the red carpet, their arms wrapped around each other as they smiled for the cameras. Karen, 35, highlighted her tiny dancer's frame in a sequinned peach dress featuring a fringed skirt, while her partner, also 35, looked dapper in a black tuxedo. The couple, who married in 2015, have been plagued by rumours of marital problems ever since the Strictly finale in December, when they didn't dance together. It's also thought that the pair spent Christmas apart, with Karen flying back to the US to be with her family.

The couple married in 2015

Despite all the speculation, Karen recently broke her silence to confirm that she and Kevin are still very "happy" together. She told the Mirror: "Kevin and I start our own tour in May which we are really looking forward to. We are really excited and we are creating right now and just talking through everything." When further probed about their relationship, she replied: "We are in an amazing family show on Strictly and at the end of the day we love what we do. People are going to be interested but at the end of the day we are happy."

Shortly before their red carpet appearance on Wednesday, Karen shared a rare photo of her and Kevin together – much to the delight of their fans. The Venezuelan star posted a picture and a video showing the couple dancing together to promote their upcoming tour, writing alongside: "Starting the day off with a kick ball change along w @keviclifton #kevinandkarentour2018." Karen's followers couldn't have been happier about the post, with one writing: "I LOVE YOU TWO can't wait to see you on your tour again." Another commented on the rumours of a split, saying: "Hope you're back together as you make a lovely couple. (Sorry don't normally comment on people's relationships!) But I got a feeling once this tour is over and strictly is signed up a split will be announced. Hope not. Tour looks amazing by the way x."

