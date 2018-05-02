Dan Osborne responds to 'cosy' Gabby Allen photos following split from wife Jacqueline Jossa Dan and Jacqueline are taking a break from their marriage

Dan Osborne has broken his silence following his split from wife Jacqueline Jossa. The former TOWIE star responded to a fan who made a comment on his Instagram page, noting how "cosy" Dan looked with newly single Love Island star, Gabby Allen. The pair were pictured sunbathing and relaxing on a yacht in Marbella, where Dan was working at a fitness bootcamp.

As news of Dan and wife Jacqueline's split broke on Tuesday night, the reality TV star uploaded a photo with his children, Ella and Teddy. "Oh man these 2 melt my heart!!" he wrote. But some fans were quick to focus on his relationship troubles, with one replying: "I'm sure his pregnant wife wasn't one bit happy to see him all over the papers cosy with another woman last week. He doesn't act like a married man."

Dan shares daughter Ella with Jacqueline, and has son Teddy with his ex-girlfriend

Dan, whose wife Jacqueline is eight months pregnant, responded: "'Cosy' with another woman. I am speaking and laughing with a friend. But of course, a man and a woman can't be friends in this day and age can they. Also, you don't know me, don't know how I 'act'."

The 26-year-old is expecting his second child with former EastEnders actress Jacqueline. The couple, who married last June, are reportedly taking a break from their relationship. A source told the Sun: "Dan and Jacqueline are on a break right now. He's living at a friend's house. When he went away to the bootcamp in Marbella, it caused all sorts of rows because she's 31 weeks, almost 32 weeks pregnant. She wants him around. They still want things to work out, but they're living apart right now."

The former EastEnders actress has asked for privacy

Jacqueline has since pleaded with fans to respect their privacy. On Wednesday, she tweeted: "No one needs to comment and get involved in things they don't know anything about. Daniel and I are dealing with things privately as a team, there is always 2 sides to every story. Stop with the nasty comments, no one deserves them. Trust me, privacy please x."