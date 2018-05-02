Matthew Wright reveals reason behind departure from show after 18 years The presenter announced the shocking news earlier this week

Matthew Wright shocked fans on Tuesday when he announced he was leaving his popular show The Wright Stuff after an impressive 18 years and now he has revealed the reason behind his exit.

Speaking on his Channel 5 show, the 52-year-old explained that he no longer wanted to live "like passing ships" with his wife of eight years, Amelia. "There is not a lot to say really, other than the demands of getting up for a daytime show," he explained to his colleagues on the show. "I am up at three o'clock in the morning these days, I go to bed at about half past seven… 18 and a half years of it… Mrs Wright, we pass like ships in the night and you're looking around thinking at some point, you got to have a change."

Matthew has been with his second wife Amelia, a Sony music executive, since 2007 and they have been married since 2010. The have no children together but in 2016, the presenter revealed his wife was having IVF after being left unable to carry a child naturally following an ectopic pregnancy. Matthew, 52, told the Sun at the time: "It's funny because I actually didn't want children. But then Amelia almost died and everything changed.

"People think of IVF as a miracle that solves everything but the reality is, it doesn't. It's very hard to go through it."

Amelia had no idea she was pregnant with twins when she began having severe abdominal pains in 2012. Days later, she collapsed and was rushed to hospital with an ectopic pregnancy, which led to blood poisoning.

Matthew announced the news of his shocking departure earlier this week. He said in statement: "After almost 18 glorious years on Channel 5 and with the show flying high in the ratings, I feel it's time to depart."

Channel 5 said the show will continue with a new host but we don't know yet who or what the show will be called. Ben Frow, director of programmes at Channel 5, said Matthew would be "sorely missed".

He added: "We would like to thank Matthew for his passion, hard work and enthusiasm over the last 18 years and for making the show what it is today."