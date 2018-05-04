Darcey Bussell wants this royal to take part in Strictly The star received her Damehood on Friday

Strictly's Darcey Bussell has revealed the one special star she would love to have on the hit BBC dance show – and it's none other than Prince Harry! Speaking after receiving her Damehood from the Queen at Buckingham Palace on Friday, Darcey said the groom-to-be would be a "fantastic" first royal contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

"I would love to see Harry ... I think he would try everything," she said. "He'd probably be great on Strictly, wouldn't he? He would be fantastic."

Asked what she would recommend for the royal couple's first dance at their wedding later this month, she told the Press Association: "I'd love to know their first dance, I had Abba - Dancing Queen - so I can imagine they would have something fun like that, but gosh, who knows, everybody has different things."

MORE: Darcey Bussell reveals her secret to looking fabulous as she approaches 50

It is unknown if the Queen herself is a fan of Strictly Come Dancing, but her daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall, has previously revealed she watches the show every weekend. Back in 2011, Prince Charles' wife visited the hit show's set. The Duchess sat next to judge Craig Revel Horwood as she watched McBusted drummer Harry Judd rehearse with partner Aliona Vilani before giving the pop star a congratulatory score of "nine!".

And just last year, she impressed Strictly professional dancer Brendan Cole with her dancing skills when she invited some of the stars to Buckingham Palace for a tea dance hosted for the National Osteoporosis Society.

"She knows her way around a dance floor - don't you worry about that," Brendan said at the time, after dancing the cha cha with the royal. "She was absolutely delightful, I didn't know if I was breaking protocol or not but I did ask her if it was OK to ask her to dance, and she said 'I'd love to'. I thought somebody was about to grab me by the scruff of the neck and kick me out."

MORE: Dame Darcey Bussell! The Strictly judge is awarded an OBE