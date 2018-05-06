Emma Bunton's son Tate is JUST like his mum in sweet new photo to mark his birthday Tate turned seven on 6 May

A big happy birthday to Emma Bunton and Jade Jones' son Tate, who turned seven on 6 May! The mark the special occasion, the former Spice Girl took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her youngest. In the image, Tate looks to be taking after his breakfast DJ mum, and is seen in the Heart Radio studios speaking into the microphone with his headphones on. Accompanying the picture, Emma lovingly wrote: "Our beautiful Tate, happy birthday. You are brilliant in every way, you have taught everyone around you so much, to dream big and be you! We love you to infinity and beyond."

Emma Bunton's son Tate in his mum's work chair

It seems as if Tate has had a wonderful few days celebrating his birthday – which conveniently falls over the Bank Holiday weekend. On Saturday, the little boy was treated to a day out at Legoland in Windsor, where he was joined by his parents, big brother Beau, 10, and a friend. A doting mum to two sons, Emma has said that she feels very "well looked after" as the only woman in the household. Chatting to Made for Mums, she said: "I remember [my partner] Jade saying to me when I fell pregnant with my second, 'You are gonna be so well looked after' and you know, they really do. We all look after each other." Emma added of their close relationship: "They’re very open at the moment, we chat about everything. So, hopefully it stays that way. I think my eldest might have a girlfriend at school, but he hasn’t told me just yet…"

Emma Bunton is mum to sons Tate and Beau

And while Emma is very much content with her brood, the singer hasn’t completely ruled out saying no to more children in the future. Speaking to MailOnline, she said: "I've always been very maternal and I love being around children. I think if I'm lucky enough that would be something wonderful. “I'm always broody. I love every stage really. And obviously now I've got a nine-year-old and a five-year-old, they're going through different things. The whole thing about the smell of a baby, holding a newborn. Oh my goodness, there's nothing quite like it. And their skin is so delicate and soft and gorgeous. It's a very, very special time,” she added.

