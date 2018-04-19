Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana shares never-before-seen photo of twins Holly and Jack as premature babies The 18-year-old twins were born at 32 weeks

Tana Ramsay has paid a heartfelt tribute to her twins Holly and Jack, 18, who were both born prematurely at 32 weeks. The mother-of-four, who is married to TV chef Gordon Ramsay, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a never-before-seen photo of her with her tiny babies, revealing that they had to spend time in intensive care before they could be taken home. The teenagers are now set to run the London Marathon to support Great Ormond Street hospital, and Tana couldn’t be more proud! The twins are hoping to raise money for the children's hospital so that families can benefit from their support and care.

Holly and Jack are following in their big sister Megan's footsteps, who completed the London Marathon in 2017. The 20-year-old ran the race in memory of her baby brother Rocky, who Tana sadly lost when she was five months pregnant. Megan's fundraising proceeds were also given to Great Ormond Street, a charity that she described as being "very close to mine and my family's heart".

Tana Ramsay shared a never-before-seen photo of her twins as newborn babies

Gordon and Tana are also parents to 16-year-old Matilda – a budding chef. The teenager – who has her own CBBC cooking show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch – used her own social media platform to encourage followers to show their support to Holly and Jack by sponsoring them.

RELATED: Tana Ramsay shares sweet tribute to her children

Holly and Jack will be running the London Marathon, following in big sister Megan's footsteps

A close-knit family, both Gordon and Tana are determined that their children won't grow up spoilt despite their privileged lifestyle. Gordon, who has been married to Tana since 1996, previously told to The Telegraph that his children won't be benefiting from his £113 million fortune in his will. He said: "It’s definitely not going to them, and that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them," he said. "The only thing I’ve agreed with Tana is they get a 25 per cent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat."

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana take twins on luxury ski holiday