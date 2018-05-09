Stacey Solomon reveals parents are 'warming' to long-term boyfriend Joe Swash The Loose Women panellist was previously set up by her parents

Stacey Solomon has admitted her parents would never have chosen a man like Joe Swash to date their daughter. The Loose Women stars were discussing if parents should have a say in their children's partners when Stacey revealed: "They definitely wouldn't have chosen Joe. Now they've warmed to him!" The 28-year-old added that her mum and dad had previously tried to play matchmaker, but it was "horrendous". "They'd found a lovely young man in the finance business, but I called him 'boring Bob,'" Stacey recalled. "He had money but he had no chat – he could have all the money in the world."

Stacey and EastEnders alum Joe met while filming I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015. They made their romance official in January 2016, and have been happily dating since. Stacey has two sons from her previous relationships: six-year-old Leighton with her ex-partner, Aaron Barnham, and ten-year-old Zachary, whose dad is Dean Cox. Joe, meanwhile, has a son named Harry, ten, with his ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

Earlier this year, Stacey confessed on Loose Women that she would love to expand her brood. She said: "I definitely want more children and it does make me broody when I see people have babies." Stacey added: "I have two boys and I'm so happy with them, but I do want more. I don't know if it's in Joe's plan – but it's in mine!"

While children may not be on the cards yet for Joe and Stacey, a wedding certainly is. The actor has hinted that he will pop the question, telling the Mirror: "It's something we're both looking forward to." When asked if it could happen on a romantic getaway, Joe, 36, added: "I wouldn't say that I'm the most romantic person in the world and I'm sure Stacey would agree with that. But we like to get away as often as possible on weekend breaks... just the two of us."

