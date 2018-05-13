Andrea McLean shares rare video with daughter Amy – and for a very special cause The Loose Women panellist is a doting mum to Finlay and Amy

Andrea McLean's lookalike daughter Amy is growing up fast! The Loose Women panellist – although vocal about her children on the show – rarely shares photos of footage of them online, so fans were delighted after the star shared a short video with her daughter Amy, 11, on Saturday. The mother-daughter duo, along with Andrea's husband Nick Feeney, were on their way to take part in the Pink Ribbon Walk at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, to support Breast Cancer Care. In the footage, Andrea said: "We have a very excited car, because we are doing this.." Nick then joked: "Running people over." "Hopefully not running people, we are on our way to do the Pink Ribbon Walk," Andrea continued. "Ten miles," Amy said from the back of the car. "Ten minutes," Nick joked, as Andrea agreed: "Might be ten minutes rather than ten miles. The mind is willing but the flesh is weak. We will see how we go."

Following their efforts, Andrea and her family featured in a second video, where the TV star thanked people for their support, while Amy made sure people knew that their dog Jackson had been wearing a medal. "Well done to everybody who has taken part in this today. It's such an incredible charity to support. If you know anyone who has done it make sure you actually do sponsor them, dig deep, as it's not easy, but such an incredible charity to support," Andrea said. This was Andrea's seventh walk for the charity, which has a very special place in her heart. "I always do whatever I can to support Breast Cancer Care. I originally got involved with the charity because my mum had a lump removed – it was the very early stages of breast cancer but she was fine. Since then, I’ve had many friends that have been diagnosed and while it’s really important to have cancer charities that raise money for research, caring for people who have breast cancer is really crucial," she said.

Andrea shares daughter Amy with ex-husband Steve Toms, and is also mum to son Finlay, who she welcomed in 2001 with her first husband Nick Green. In 2017, Andrea married third husband Nick surrounded by close family and friends, including a number of her Loose Women co-panellists. The 48-year-old previously insisted that her relationship was strong enough to survive the "Loose Women curse", telling The Mirror: "Once you marry a Loose Woman you have to become a Loose Man, that's how it goes. He's super chilled about it. He's the most relaxed person I know." It was recently suggested that the beloved ITV daytime show was cursed because so many of the Loose Women hosts' relationships have collapsed over the years.

