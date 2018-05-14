WATCH: Emma Bunton's son Tate shows off his incredible singing voice The Spice Girl star's son has got quite the talent!

Emma Bunton's son Tate may only be seven, but he is already showing huge talent when it comes to singing. Following in his Spice Girl mum's footsteps, the adorable little boy loves to perform, and as part of a birthday treat he went to the studios to record a song of his choice. On Monday's Heart Breakfast Show, his proud mum showed off the finished results live on air while chatting to Rita Ora – whose hit single Anywhere was he choice of song. "My son Tate is obviously a huge fan of yours," Emma told the singer, telling her: "You better watch out Rita Ora," before playing Tate's recording – which Rita was blown away by.

Emma Bunton's son Tate recorded a song for his birthday treat

Taking to Instagram following the show, Emma shared the footage from the studio with her fans, captioning it: "My gorgeous Tate wows @ritaora with his own version of her song, #Anywhere #LondonHeartBreakfast," she wrote. Fans were quick to agree that Tate has incredible talent, with one writing: "Omg! I love this! He is definitely a Spice Boy," while another said: "Ahh this is too cute, he has a fab voice." A third added: "OMG! Emma, another talented person in your house! Can't wait for another song made by this cute Spice Boy!" Emma had previously shared a picture of Tate in the recording studio, looking full of concentration with his headphones on as he stood next to the microphone. "Tate's happy place," she wrote, adding: "We couldn’t get him off the mic!"

Tate chose to sing Rita Ora's song Anywhere - and the she was very impressed!

There is little wonder that Tate is showing great singing talents. As well as having a Spice Girl as his mum, his dad Jade Jones also found fame as an R&B singer. The couple are also proud parents to son Beau, ten, and have been engaged since 2011, yet have no plans to get married anytime soon. Talking to Fabulous magazine, Emma revealed: "There aren’t any plans for a wedding, but we do talk about it. I think because both of us are Aquarius we try and live for the moment, so don’t plan things too far ahead. ‘I’m so lucky to have found him. He has been a real support and is so positive, as sometimes I get nervous or worry about things. He’s a good man to have around."

