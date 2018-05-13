Ronan Keating's daughter Ali, 12, spends 'hours in surgery' after horse riding accident The former Boyzone singer shares Ali with ex-wife Yvonne Connolly

Ronan Keating's daughter Ali, 12, was involved in a horse riding accident that left her undergoing "hours of surgery". The former Boyzone singer's ex-wife Yvonne Connolly took to social media on Saturday to share the news with her followers, revealing that her daughter had been incredibly brave. "Last week Ali had her first show on her new pony, Red," Yvonne said. "After a cruel turn of events Ali ended up in hospital on Tuesday after a fall from him. (Not his fault) Just home today. She’s now out of the saddle for 8-10 weeks and missing lots of competitions we had coming up. To say she is devastated is an understatement. After hours of surgery to repair broken bones she hopes to come back stronger. #bionicwoman #brave #red @_alikeating_."

Yvonne accompanied her message with a series of photographs of Ali, including one of her on her horse, and another of her lying in hospital, sporting a pink plaster cast on her arm while wearing a pair of sunglasses. Fans were quick to send their well wishes to the youngster, with one writing: "Ohh brave girl, get better and recovery very soon," while another said: "Wishing her the very best hope she gets her nerve back sooner than expected." A third added: "Sounds nasty, hope she's doing ok!"

Ali is Ronan and Yvonne's youngest child. The former couple are also parents to son Jack, 19, and daughter Missy, 16. Ronan is also a dad to one-year-old son Cooper, who he shares with wife Storm Keating. A devoted family man, Ronan has previously opened up to HELLO! about his "amazing" kids. He said of his brood: "I’ve always been a hands on dad and my kids are my world. I have always been totally devoted to my kids and always will be." He added: "All four of my kids are amazing and it’s very, very special to see the bond between them all."

