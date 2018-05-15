Ant and Dec spotted out together for the first time since Ant's rehab stay Ant and Dec posed with a fan while catching up with each other

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have been spotted out together for the first time since Ant went into rehab after a car crash while under the influence of alcohol. The pair posed for a photo with a fan, who shared the snap of Instagram, writing: "Pleasure to randomly bump into @antanddecofficial today! Lovely guys! #antanddec." Dec looked healthy and was clearly in great spirits while catching up with his best screen and showbiz partner while dressed in beige trousers and a navy T-shirt.

Instagram user davinadarr shared the snap

Ant has been receiving treatment following the incident, and was last seen at the Wimbledon Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to drink driving and was sentenced with a 20-month driving ban and a £86,000 fine. Speaking outside the court, he said: "I just want to say that I'm truly sorry. Higher standards are expected of me. I expect them of myself. I let myself down. I let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry. I would like to apologise to everybody involved in the crash and I am just thankful that nobody was seriously hurt in this."

Dec made an appearance at the BAFTAs on Sunday with his pregnant wife, Ali Astall, after the pair's two shows, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain's Got Talent were nominated for Best Entertainment Programme. Speaking to the Mirror at the event, the dad-to-be revealed that they were expecting in September, and Ali said: "I just wish it would come out now, that we could fast-forward to having the baby. We want to get on with it – we can't wait." Dec added that the idea of becoming a dad was "exciting".

