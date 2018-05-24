Liam Gallagher finally meets his daughter, Molly, after 19 years He has never met her before…

Liam Gallagher met his daughter, 19-year-old Molly Moorish, for the very first time this week. Molly was born after Liam had an affair with Lisa Moorish during his marriage to Patsy Kensit, and he had never met her until this week. The rocker posted a photo to Instagram of himself posing with the teen, alongside sons Lennon, 18, and Gene, 16. He didn't caption the snap, but fans were quick to recognise his estranged daughter and post their messages of support to the musician's family.

Liam posted the sweet family reunion to Instagram

"Blimey his daughter is never normally seen, a real family man now!" one follower commented, while another said: "This photo made me [cry] - beautiful father with his stunning kids, God bless you Liam." Molly is thought to have joined Gene and Lennon to watch the former Oasis star perform at the London Stadium. A model with Select Model Management, she also posted the shot of the foursome, simply captioning it: "As you were."

Liam previously admitted to The Mirror that he hadn't met his daughter. "I've just never got around to meeting her. I've heard she's all right, though. She's doing all right," he said. "I never heard anything that she wanted to meet me."

He also has another daughter, Gemma, who he reportedly still hasn't met - conceived during an affair with New York journalist Liza Ghorbani in 2013, while he was married to Nicole Appleton. "Not met the one in New York either. But I wish them well, if they ever need anything, give us a shout."

The singer has also opened up to GQ about the situation in the past, saying he would always be there for his daughters if they needed him. "The kid I haven’t seen. But if I met her, she’d be cool. She’s welcome in my world, without a doubt, but I just ain’t met her, because her mam’s . . . listen, we don’t work. We don’t get on.

Liam's daughter Molly Moorish

"[I've] Got no problem with the girl whatsoever," he continued. "I bought them a house and all that tack. I just think she’s best off with her mum. If it happens, it happens. Certainly, wouldn’t turn her away. Let it be." This week's reunion clearly means a lot to Liam, since he's pinned the family photo to the top of his Twitter account, in pride of place.