Amir Khan pays gushing tribute to wife Faryal Makhdoom on fifth wedding anniversary The couple are proud parents to two daughters

Amir Khan is showing the world how much his wife Faryal Makhdoom means to him. The professional boxer, 31, took to his Instagram page to share a throwback picture of the pair in honour of their fifth wedding anniversary. "Happy anniversary @FaryalMakhdoom mwah #5years‬ #31may," he wrote in the caption. The couple tied the knot at the stunning Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City on 4 June, 2013 - the big day was exclusively covered by HELLO!. The sweet post comes over a month after they welcomed their second child, a daughter called Alayna.

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary

Their new bundle of joy will be a welcome addition to the family as Amir and his wife reconciled in November. Amir and Faryal, who are also proud parents to three-year-old daughter Lamaisah, had briefly split over the summer, with the sportsman accusing fellow boxer Anthony Joshua of having an affair with his wife. He later withdrew the claims and it seems his marriage is back on track. During a recent appearance on Loose Women, Amir opened up about their public fallout, saying: "What went wrong? A lack of communication. You want to change things at times, the way it went public wasn't nice… anger sometimes takes over. That happened in 2017. Hopefully going into 2018 we've both put that behind us."

The couple's wedding was covered by HELLO!

After tying the knot to Faryal, the dad-of-two revealed to HELLO! that marriage has made him become a "changed man". He shared: "I've lived the young life, I've done everything I've wanted to do. Now is the right time to settle down and start my own family. I've got to look after Faryal, so I won't be going out as much partying with my friends." He added: "I don't want that anymore - I want to do the family thing. I think I'll change as a person when I'm married and it'll be a big plus for me, I'll be able to be more focused on my job too."

