Ariana Grande goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are Instagram official! The pair have reportedly been dating since early May, but kept their relationship private until now. Pete, who is a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live, shared a snap of the pair dressed in Harry Potter costumes, with Pete wearing a Gryffindor hoodie with a matching cloak, while Ariana was dressed in Slytherin attire. The comedian captioned the sweet snap: "The chamber of secrets has been opened…"

The pair are clearly Harry Potter fans!

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Omg legit my two fav people together wish tons of happiness," while another added: "LOVE THIS COUPLE." Pete also shared a video of himself singing along to a tune in the car, where Ariana can be heard laughing in the background. Although the One Last Time singer has yet to share a snap of her new boyfriend, she did share a selfie wearing her Slytherin hoodie, and captioned the post: "In case you forgot." According to E! News, the pair were spotted together earlier this week at The Comedy Store, with an insider saying: "She was in the audience in the back. Before he went on stage they shared a kiss. It was cute. Everyone thinks they're really cute together. People don't realise what a great sense of humour she has. It makes them a good match."

Ariana shared a snap of her hoodie

Pete has previously revealed that he has borderline personality disorder, and responded to criticism that he was dating Ariana on Instagram. He wrote: "Normally I wouldn't comment on something like this… But I've been hearing a lot of, 'People with BPD can't be in relationships' talk. I just wanna let you know that's not true. Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can't be happy and in a relationship. It also doesn't mean that person makes the relationship toxic."

