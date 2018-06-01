Ayda Field says her daughter and Simon Cowell's son are like an 'old married couple' The kids are the best of friends

Ayda Field has opened up about her daughter Teddy's budding friendship with Simon Cowell's son Eric, claiming that the twosome are like an "old married couple". Appearing on Friday's Loose Women, the 39-year-old revealed that the kids really hit it off when she interviewed the X Factor mogul in Los Angeles. "He [Simon] is a great guy, Eric is so cute, I mean they're so cute together it's like big me and little me," she told the panel. "There's definitely a future for Eric."

Simon Cowell with son Eric

Ayda and her husband Robbie Williams, split their time between LA and London, are proud parents to two children, five-year-old Theodora (Teddy) and three-year-old Charlton. Speaking about Teddy's childhood sweetheart, the mum-of-two added: "[The kids] do hang out quite a bit with Eric - it's like The Three Musketeers between Eric, Teddy and Charlie - like three little bandits." When asked specifically about Teddy and Eric, she replied: "They're like an old married couple together, it's very cute, they love each other then it's like, 'Get away!'"

She then teased: "Teddy had a particularly runny nose and you'll never believe this but Eric's quite particular. And Eric said, 'I'm not going to date you - you can' be my girlfriend if you have a runny nose.' So she wiped her nose and said, 'Yes I am!' She was not backing down - it was like little Rob and little Simon." Ayda started dating Angels singer Robbie in May 2006, and the pop star proposed in November 2009. The couple tied the knot at their home in Beverly Hills on 7 August 2010 in a wedding featured exclusively in HELLO!.

