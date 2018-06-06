Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed his twins' first birthday party – see photos The footballer's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared some very sweet Instagram photos

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has shared the sweetest photos of the twins' first birthday party, while also explaining why the Real Madrid footballer had to miss the celebrations. Writing in her native Spanish, Georgina wished little Eva and Mateo a happy birthday, adding: "We are the luckiest parents in the world, you are both perfection and a blessing. We missed daddy today, who is away training with the Portugal team. We love you daddy!" Georgina, 24, added: "I would like to thank our family and friends for being with us on this very special day."

The model shared some gorgeous behind-the-scenes photos of the party she hosted at her home in Madrid. Eva and Mateo, who were born via an unknown surrogate, looked adorable in their matching 'number 1' crowns, while Georgina's six-month-old daughter Alana Martina was also sweet in a white dress.

Cristiano was away training with the Portugal team

The party was held outdoors on the terrace, with the garden decorated with pink and blue balloons. Party hats were strewn across the picnic table and the children tucked into sandwiches, hot dogs and crisps served on football-printed paper plates. Cristiano's mum Maria also shared some very sweet photos from the day, featuring herself, the twins, baby Alana Martina, seven-year-old Cristiano Jr, Georgina and Georgina's sister Ivana.

MORE: Meghan Markle's ex-boyfriend expecting first baby

Georgina introduces us to baby Alana Martina...

Loading the player...

Ivana wished the twins a happy birthday on social media, writing: "Time has flown and you've grown so much. I remember the first time I met you and held you in my arms almost a year ago. You're both adorable, getting funnier and naughtier by the day, and also so cute." She continued: "Aunty Ivi loves you so much, even when you pull my hair and bite me with your three little teeth."

MORE: Baby massage: how to help your little one sleep

Eva and Mateo looked adorable at the party

Although Cristiano, 33, was notably absent from the celebrations, the footballer did share a beautiful family photo with Georgina and their four children. "My babies Eva and Mateo are celebrating their first birthday today! Congratulations, my dear children!" he wrote in Portuguese, alongside a photo of the group in a swimming pool.