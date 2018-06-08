Michael McIntyre jokes about mugging in first stand-up show since incident The muggers smashed his car windows and stole his Rolex watch

Michael McIntyre has opened up about being the victim of a terrifying mugging on Monday in his first stand-up show since the incident. Joking about the robbery, which took place as the comedian was waiting to pick his son up from school, he said: "It was not so much the fast and the furious as stationary and panicking. I could not get it started. It was fight or flight." He joked about how much he wanted his fans of Dublin to be there to have his back, telling the 2Arena in Dublin: "I could have done with you, nine thousand Dubliners, 'We have got your back, coming out of the trees, who do you think you are?' Unfortunately I had to fend for myself and it did not go well. Think the film Taken, with Liam Neeson."

Michael spoke about the incident at the gig in Dublin

He also joked about the muggers stealing his Rolex watch, quipping: "They say time is the healer. I have lost my watch, how is time going to heal? I have no idea what time it is." In a moment of sincerity, he added that he wasn't sure whether he would perform the gig, which is part of his 104-date Big World Tour, saying that it was "touch and go".

Michael said it 'touch and go' whether he would perform

He continued: "It is my favourite gig, it is my favourite arena. I am okay, we are okay." He then shared a snap of himself with the audience on Twitter, writing: "Back. Thank you Dublin." Speaking about the incident, he told the MailOnline: "I'm not sure if I'm going to get there on time, but I'm going to get a new watch later. We're carrying on, but I could do with not driving this car at the minute. Anyway, it's all fixed."

