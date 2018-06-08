Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dies aged 61 Anthony Bourdain was best known for his travel and cooking show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Anthony Bourdain, a celebrity chef known for his popular shows, A Cook's Tour, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, has passed away in an apparent suicide. He was 61. CNN announced the sad news on Friday in a statement which read: "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Anthony is thought to have taken his own life

According to reports, Anthony had been working on a new episode of his series in France when a friend found him unresponsive in his hotel room on Friday morning. Fans and colleagues took to Twitter to pay tribute to him, with one writing: "Tragic news this morning. Anthony Bourdain is dead at 61 of suicide. He took us around the world and back, showing us how we all eat, live and love — and revealing our common humanity. RIP to a true giant. We will miss you." while another added: "I'm in shock after hearing the news of my CNN colleague Anthony Bourdain’s death. Sending love and comfort to his family and friends."

Anthony was married twice, firstly to his high school girlfriend, Nancy Putkoski back in 1985, with the pair divorcing in 2005, and for a second time to Ottavia Busia. The couple divorced in 2016, with the television chef saying that being away from for his work put a strain on the relationship. He is survived by one daughter, 11-year-old Ariane.