The Queen's Birthday Honours 2018: see the stars that made the list Congratulations to those chosen!

The Queen's yearly Birthday Honours list has been revealed - and the likes of Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley and Kenny Dalglish are just some of the most well-known faces amongst the winners. Emma Thompson has been granted a damehood for services to drama, while Kenny will now been known as Sir Kenny Dalglish for his 'services to football, charity and the city of Liverpool'. Pirates of the Caribbean actress Keira has won an OBE for services to drama and charity.

Introducing Dame Emma Thompson!

The list, which celebrates over a thousand extraordinary people across the UK, also recognised 103-year-old Rosemary Powell - the oldest recipient - with an MBE for her charitable service, having spent over 97 years volunteering for the Royal British Legion. The youngest winner is Menna Fitzpatrick, 20, team GB’s most decorated winter paralympian - who also receives an MBE.

Actor Tom Hardy has also been honoured with a CBE, while boxer Anthony Joshua will receive the same title. Footballer Jermain Defoe has been granted an OBE for his services to charity with the Jermain Defoe Foundation for underprivileged children. Author Kazuo Ishiguro, the Nobel prize-winning novelist who wrote the likes of The Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go, received a knighthood.

"Deeply touched to receive this honour from the nation that welcomed me as a small foreign boy," the Japan-born writer said of the news. Also on the list is perfume entrepreneur Jo Malone, who is granted a CBE, and journalist and radio presenter Kate Adie, who receives the same honour.

Tom Hardy and Keira Knightley also received honours

In total, 1,057 people have received an award to mark the monarch's birthday - with 920 of those selected at BEM, MBE and OBE level. A massive 71 per cent of the recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities either in a voluntary or paid capacity. On Saturday, the royal family will appear for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony to continue Her Majesty's birthday celebrations.

