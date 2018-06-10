Emma Bunton speaks out about David and Victoria Beckham's relationship amid split rumours Victoria's former Spice Girl bandmate had her say on her friend's marriage

Emma Bunton has spoken out about David and Victoria Beckham's marriage following rumours that the couple are divorcing. The former Spice Girl was quizzed by Zoe Ball during her appearance on Zoe Ball on Saturday, and she had nothing but great things to say. After playing a game which saw them guess how many likes a photo of David and a horse had received on Instagram, Zoe took the opportunity to ask Emma how David and Victoria are. "They are good," she replied. London Hughes then remarked on how good looking David was, to which Emma replied: "That's my friend's husband!"

Emma Bunton was asked about David and Victoria Beckham on Zoe Ball on Saturday

David and Victoria denied that they were splitting on Friday, after social media was rife with rumours that the pair were preparing to announce their divorce. The couple addressed the allegations after bookies also suspended betting on their split. A representative for the Beckhams told HELLO!: "There is no impending statement, no divorce." They also told other outlets that the reports were a "very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time". This is not the first time that the couple's marriage has come under question, and David and Victoria have previously spoken about the strength of their relationship. Speaking on Desert Island Discs in early 2017, David said: "People have talked about 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other. We stay together because we have four amazing children."

The couple have been married since 1999, and are the proud parents to four children – Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, six. The family spend their time between London and the USA, where they have homes in LA and Miami. Victoria has previously been open about the fact their relationship has its ups and downs like everyone else, revealing that despite any challenges they may face, they still enjoy having a good time together.

David and Victoria have been married since 1999

She told W magazine: "No one said marriage was going to be easy. Yes, there have been bumps along the road. But the fact is we've come out of everything we've been through stronger and happier. It's even better now than when we were first married. After all these years, we can just come home and have a laugh together."