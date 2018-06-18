Jennifer Garner posts very rare tribute to ex-husband Ben Affleck What a sweet message…

Jennifer Garner has taken to Instagram to post a very sweet tribute to her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, to mark Father's Day. "Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them, @benaffleck," she wrote on her social media account, alongside a black and white photograph of Ben. The pair announced their intention to divorce in 2015, after ten years of marriage - and have kept their family life private ever since.

Ben himself posted his own message to mark the occasion, alluding to his ex-partner Jennifer's role, too. "I can think of three incredible reasons why today is so special. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father figures out there, and to the women that empower them to be the best they can be. We are all so fortunate beyond measure," he wrote on his Instagram page. Jennifer and Ben share three children - Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

After her tribute to her ex, the actress was flooded with admiring comments from her fans. "You’re an amazing woman...class, grace and love...and inspiring. God bless you Jennifer," one wrote, while another said: "It says a lot when a person can set aside their personal differences whatever they may be or however painful they are and acknowledge the other parent in a positive way. This is how adults and more importantly a parent should always act. Hats off to you Jenn. One of the many reasons you truly are an amazing role model to other women and most importantly your own children."

Last year, Jennifer admitted that she's still not ready to date following her split from Ben. Speaking to news.com.au, the 46-year-old explained: "I haven't been on a date and I am not interested in dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No thank you!'"

"I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids," she continued. "I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through."