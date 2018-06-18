Amanda Holden shares rare photo of her two lookalike daughters The Britain's Got Talent judge is mum to Lexi and Hollie

Amanda Holden has not one, but two mini-me daughters! The TV presenter rarely shares photos of her children, so fans were delighted when she posted a picture of them on Instagram to mark Father's Day on Sunday. Amanda took to the popular photo sharing site to praise her husband Chris Hughes, accompanying her message with a picture of him and their two girls Lexi, 12 and Hollie, six. In the image, Chris looked one very proud dad sitting between his two blonde haired daughters. "Happy Father's Day to you Chris," Amanda wrote. "You are #loved ‘all the grains of sands on all the beaches in the world #HRH #daddies #girls" she added, quoting her daughter Hollie, who she affectionately refers to as HRH.

The picture went down a treat with Amanda's fans, and many agreed that it should be framed. "What a picture, definitely deserves a huge frame," one wrote, while another said: "Beautiful photo, your girls are so very, very pretty." A third added: "Aww such a gorgeous picture. Hollie's little quote bought tears to my eyes she is so adorable. Have a lovely day together."

Amanda and Chris have been married since December 2008, and tied the knot at celebrity hotspot Babington House in Somerset, two years after welcoming Lexi. The couple later welcomed daughter Hollie in January 2012. The former Wild at Heart actress has previously opened up about juggling her busy work life with her family. She told Metro: "We're both so busy. It's about trying to carve out a bit of time for us - we have to explain to the girls that they must go to bed and let us have time alone, which is hard. My poor husband - he's so far down the list."

There is no doubt that Amanda is a doting mum, and she has previously opened up about motherhood to Mother and Baby, explaining: "Motherhood has changed me. It's turned out to be all I thought it would be and more. It opens you up as a person, because you're more vulnerable."