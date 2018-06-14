Amanda Holden recreates Victoria Beckham's famous leg pose: see picture We love this!

Amanda Holden is the latest star to mimic Victoria Beckham's famous flexible leg pose. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, ahead of the Classic BRIT Awards, the Britain's Got Talent judge proved her worth by showing off her high-kick. "Had to do a @victoriabeckham in this #gorgeous #gown," she captioned the snap. Dressed in a striking lilac couture gown by Portuguese designer João Rôlo, the 47-year-old beauty looked absolutely sensational.

Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments to praise the TV star's outfit choice, with one writing: "Goodness that dress and colour is so divine on you." Another said: "Wow. I love the colour purple and it looks so amazing on you the way you wear that outfit." A third post read: "So flexible!! This definitely has to be a classic Amanda Holden pose!" A fourth follower added: "This left a huge smile on my face! You look more than gorgeous, even in that pose! I hope you're having an amazing night!"

Victoria Beckham previously showed off her flexibility

Amanda is not the first celebrity to recreate fashion designer Victoria's trademark pose. In September, Kourtney Kardashian poked fun at the move and told the former Spice Girls star: "Victoria, I'll call u later I just got back from the football game." While Kourtney's followers were quick to compliment the star's enviable flexibility and stylish outfit, others were desperate for Victoria to see the image. The following day, she responded and said: "Right back at you @kourtneykardash x VB." Victoria's sons Romeo and Cruz have also shared some hilarious photos trying to do the 'flexible high leg' pose on the sofa. Both Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13, posted snaps of themselves but had little less success than their bendy mum. "Why on earth am I not flexible? #notsoflexible @victoriabeckham," wrote Romeo, while Cruz added: "Not so flexible! @victoriabeckham #yearsofdance."

