Victoria and David Beckham look madly in love in new photos after marriage breakup rumours The husband and wife could clearly not keep their hands off each other in the photographs shared by Victoria on Instagram

Clearly no trouble in paradise here! David and Victoria Beckham put on a very public display of unity on Sunday as the fashion designer shared two photographs on Instagram showing their fans that the rumours doing the rounds on Friday that they were soon to announce a split, were nothing but rumours.

The fashionable duo attended the Kent & Curwen Men's London Fashion Week show in London on Sunday. According to onlookers, the pair arrived at the event separately and sat slightly apart, but as soon as they found themselves within touching distance of one another, Victoria reached out to stroke her handsome husband's arm.

In a series of photographs shared to Instagram, Victoria made the pride she felt for her husband, David, clear. One picture showed her posing for the camera with David and Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Dior Homme's Kim Jones. But while there are others the photo, happy wife Victoria grabs her husband's hand which rests by her shoulder - clearly showing the love she feels for the man in her life.

"So proud of @davidbeckham @daniel.kearns@kentandcurwen X beautiful collection x," she captioned the shot. David has a major stake in the fashion brand alongside his investment partner Simon Fuller.

Their public display of affection comes just days after the duo rocked the internet (and the betting shops) with rumours of an impending split declaration. The couple denied that they were splitting on Friday, after social media was rife with rumours that the pair were preparing to announce their divorce. They addressed the allegations after bookies also suspended betting on their split. A representative for the Beckhams told HELLO!: "There is no impending statement, no divorce." They also told other outlets that the reports were a "very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time".

This is not the first time that the couple's marriage has come under question, and David and Victoria have previously spoken about the strength of their relationship. Speaking on Desert Island Discs in early 2017, David said: "People have talked about 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other. We stay together because we have four amazing children."