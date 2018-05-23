Victoria Beckham breaks silence on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding The fashion designer and her husband David bagged front row seats at the royal wedding

Victoria Beckham has heaped praise on the new Duchess of Sussex, describing her as a "genuinely lovely woman". The Spice Girls star and her husband David Beckham were some of the lucky guests who got invited to Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding, which took place at Windsor Castle on Saturday. On what it was like to witness the ceremony first-hand, Victoria shared: "It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding. It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them. Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him."

When asked whether she felt nervous, Victoria - who also attended Prince William and Kate's nuptials in 2011 - told the Evening Standard: "I wasn't nervous, no. I was just really honoured to have been invited. I would have been nervous if it had been my day." At the last royal wedding, Victoria was heavily pregnant with her daughter Harper. "Quite honestly, it was such a relief not to be hugely pregnant at this royal wedding that it was a joy to be able to choose anything I wanted to wear," she added.

For the wedding, Victoria looked as stylish as ever, opting to wear a slash front midi dress in navy from her own label Victoria Beckham. The design was from her upcoming Pre-SS19 RTW collection, and was teamed with the Pocket Clutch handbag - also by VB. Shortly after the ceremony, mum-of-four Victoria took to Instagram to share photos from the day. "Congratulations, an amazing day. So proud to be British! Thank you so much for including @davidbeckham and I. We are so honoured and so happy for you both. 🇬🇧 x vb," she wrote in the caption.

