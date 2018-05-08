Mel B sends fans into meltdown as she teases Spice Girls reunion ahead of royal wedding Will the Spice Girls reunite at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding?

Mel B has confirmed she will be reuniting with her Spice Girls bandmates, just days ahead of the royal wedding. It has been widely rumoured that the British five-piece will perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day, which takes place on 19 May at Windsor Castle. The 42-year-old, aka Scary Spice, took to her Instagram page this weekend to share an iconic throwback poster of the girl group. "Can't wait to see my girls next week yipppeeee #girlpower #friendshipneverends #90s," she captioned the snap - much to everyone's delight.

The Spice Girls are tipped to perform at Harry and Meghan's wedding on 19 May

Fans speculated over the apparent reunion at the wedding, with one saying: "They will perform at the royal wedding." Another wrote: "[This is] for their performance at the royal wedding." A third post read: "Let's keep our fingers crossed." Another remarked: "The Royal Wedding. That's why." One follower noted: "Rehearsals for royal wedding." The post comes three months after the five girls – Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B and Geri Horner – came together in one room. The pop stars thrilled fans when they finally confirmed a reunion.

GALLERY: The Spice Girls' changing style over the years

The couple will tie the knot on 19 May in Windsor

During a recent appearance on The Real, Mel B hinted that they would be performing at the nuptials. When asked by host Loni Love if the group will be performing at the reception, Mel threw her cards up in the air and sighed, "I swear," as Loni, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon excitedly reacted. She jokingly added: "I'm going to be fired." Earlier in the show, Melanie confessed that "us five Spice Girls" received invitations to the forthcoming ceremony at Windsor Castle. Discussing Harry and Meghan's royal wedding invite, the singer shared, "It was proper yes."

MORE: Mel C clarifies whether the Spice Girls are performing at royal wedding