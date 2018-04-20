Justin Trudeau not attending royal wedding

Justin Trudeau not attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding - find out why The Canadian PM confirmed the news during a visit to London

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed he will not be attending the royal wedding on 19 May, despite his friendship with the groom and bride, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The politician revealed the news during the Commonwealth Heads of Government summit, which took place on Thursday in London. Asked if he was disappointed not to get an invite to the nuptials, he replied: "I, of course, wish them the very best. But I have important responsibilities elsewhere."

It was announced earlier this month that Prince Harry and his American fiancée have not invited any political leaders to their wedding, apart from those they already have a direct relationship with. It was thought that Canada's Prime Minister Justin and his wife Sophie would be on the guest list as Harry knows the politician through his work with the Invictus Games, and Meghan and Sophie share the same stylist, Jessica Mulroney.

Justin and Harry are very good friends

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said at the time: "It has been decided that an official list of political leaders, both UK and international, is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle's wedding. Her Majesty's Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household."

Another politician and good friend of Prince Harry will also be absent on the big day - Barack Obama and his wife Michelle. But a source told HELLO!: "The couples are looking forward to seeing each other soon." It's believed that the security implications of hosting a US President, past or present, would have been huge.

Justin was a hit with the royals during his visit to London

During an interview with BBC's Today programme last year, Harry was quizzed about his wedding guest list and whether the Obamas would be attending, but the Prince remained tight-lipped. "Well, I don't know about that. We haven't put the invites or the guest list together yet so who knows whether he's going to be invited or not. [I] wouldn't want to ruin that surprise," he said.

