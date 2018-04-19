Priyanka Chopra describes Meghan Markle as a 'princess for the people' ahead of royal wedding Meghan Markle officially becomes a royal on 19 May

Meghan Markle has been described as a "strong, free spirit" who will become "a princess for the people" when she marries Prince Harry, by her friend, the actress Priyanka Chopra. Both Harry, 33, Meghan, 36, have been named among Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2018. In the accompanying entry, Bollywood star Priyanka described Meghan as someone who will be an important influencer. "This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again," she said. "But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to."

Priyanka, who has known Meghan for a couple of years, said that the happy couple will be equals as they embark on this next journey together. "People the world can be inspired by," she explained. "Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people." She also wrote of how the compassionate royal bride-to-be cares deeply for the world, adding: "With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place." The Indian-born beauty finished with an address to Ms Markle, saying: "Love always, my friend. Live happily ever after."

Meanwhile, Harry's entry was written by singer Sir Elton John, who said: "Prince Harry has that rare ability to walk into a room full of strangers and make everyone feel comfortable and at ease." He added: "As he has grown in maturity, I have watched him take on these causes with the remarkable skill to see and communicate how it truly feels for the people he is trying to help." Sir Elton, who was friends with Harry's late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, added: "What a joy it has been to see that young boy grow to inherit his mother's warmth, sense of humour and courage to stand up and champion the causes he truly believes in."

Both Elton and Priyanka are likely to be guests at the wedding, which will be held at Windsor Castle on 19 May. It was recently reported that the cast and key executives from Meghan's show Suits are on the invite list for the royal wedding. A source recently told HELLO!: "The cast has been contacted in regards to invites from Kensington Palace." The insider also confirmed that guests likely to attend the nuptials include Abigail Spencer and tennis champion Serena Williams.

