Sir Elton John is reportedly the first performer confirmed to sing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. The news comes 21 years after the British pop legend performed a heartfelt rendition of Candle in the Wind at Princess Diana's funeral. According to TMZ, the 71-year-old star is booked to sing at the nuptials on Saturday after he cancelled two of his Las Vegas Shows. It's not known whether he will perform at the reception or at the ceremony, which is being held at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

Elton John was a good friend of Princess Diana's

The 71-year-old chart-topper - a close friend of the royals - has previously said he would love to attend Harry's wedding, but was waiting for the invites to be sent. Speaking to The Sun in January, he revealed: "I don't know. I haven't even been - no one's been asked. I'm playing in Vegas so I don't know what's going to happen. It will be nice because I love him very dearly." Elton was a dear friend to Harry's late mother. He remained friends with Harry and Prince William, and was invited to Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011, which took place at Westminster Abbey.

Earlier this year, Elton opened up about the moment Harry told him that he was in love with his bride-to-be. During an appearance on ITV's Lorraine, he said: "I spent some time with him in Sicily last summer and I could tell that he was totally in love, and he didn’t really discuss much personally but he said, 'I'm in love' and I thought, 'Good for you'. Both those boys seem to have been ecstatically happy, and that’s all you want people to be."

Speaking about how Princess Diana would have been proud of William and Harry, he added: "She was just loved by people because she had that great ability that her son, Prince Harry, has inherited, where she could walk into a room and make people feel at ease. She was very much loved. I loved her because she did so much for Aids and she was a great friend to me. We had our fallings-out but we reconciled at the end… She would be proud of her boys."

