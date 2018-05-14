Amanda Holden looks every inch the royal princess ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding Only five days to go till the royal wedding!

Amanda Holden looked very regal as she took to the streets of Windsor to do some filming ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. With only five days to go, it's clear that preparations are in full swing. Amanda, 47, took to her social media sites to share pictures of herself, looking every inch the royal princess as she posed inside a carriage with a dazzling tiara on her head. "Filming in Windsor for @insideedition #royalwedding," she wrote in the caption.

Amanda Holden looked very regal as she filmed on the streets of Windsor

The TV star also shared a video, explaining to her fans that she is one of the royal wedding correspondents for Inside Edition. "We're filming the route that Meghan and Harry will be taking on Saturday," she shared. "I'm on an amazing horse and carriage and with the crew. The whole town is completely buzzing it feels so exciting." Amanda's role as a correspondent comes seven years after she did the same at Prince William and Kate's 2011 royal wedding.

Meanwhile, Amanda's regal appearance comes hours after she hit the BAFTA TV Awards red carpet with her daughter Lexi. Dressed in a striking pink billowing gown, the Britain's Got Talent judge looked absolutely sensational as she posed for pictures. It was an impressive night for the BGT team as they won the TV Bafta for Best Entertainment Programme. Speaking to Radio Times after the win, Amanda confessed that she and fellow judge Alesha Dixon will be on hand to support host Declan Donnelly, who will present solo without Ant McPartlin. "I think [Ant] will be missed but Dec will do a sterling job," she admitted. "And Alesha and I will be on hand to step in."

