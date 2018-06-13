Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly has a BIG reason to celebrate Tilly has an exciting summer ahead of her!

Just like many other 16 year olds up and down the country, Gordon Ramsay's daughter Matilda 'Tilly' had a lot to celebrate this week after finishing her GCSE exams. The budding chef shared her excitement at the news on her Instagram account, sharing a picture of her and her dog in the car, captioning it "GCSEs done" accompanied by love heart emojis and a smiley face. Tilly's older sister Holly also congratulated her, sharing a sweet throwback photo of the teenager as a little girl, and writing besides it: "So, so proud of you princess! Congratulations on finishing your GCSEs".

Tilly has certainly got a bright future ahead of her thanks to her successful children's TV show - Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch – which focuses on her and her famous family during their summer holidays in LA, all while Tilly cooks up her favourite recipes for them to enjoy. The popular programme has been going since 2014, and is even a hit with the likes of Spice Girl Mel C and her young daughter Scarlett. Tilly has also made several appearance on This Morning alongside her famous dad, and released a cook book – Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch: Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover – in 2017.

Gordon Ramsay's daughter was excited to finish her GCSE exams

While Tilly and her three older siblings – Megan, 19, and twins Holly and Jack, 18, live a very comfortable lifestyle - their famous dad is determined for them not to grow up spoilt. Gordon, who has been married to Tana since 1996, previously told to The Telegraph that his children won't be benefiting from his fortune in his will. He said: "It’s definitely not going to them, and that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them," he said. "The only thing I’ve agreed with Tana is they get a 25 per cent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat."

Gordon and Tana Ramsay have four children

Gordon also revealed that his children don’t sit with him in first class when they go on holiday. "They don’t sit with us in first class. They haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that. At that age, at that size, you’re telling me they need to sit in first class? No, they do not. We’re really strict on that," he said.