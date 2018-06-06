Zoe Ball shares rare family photo with children Woody and Nelly The former Big Breakfast host enjoyed a day out in the sun with her family

Zoe Ball enjoyed a day out with her brothers and their children over the weekend, making the most of the good weather by spending the day along the river. The former Big Breakfast presenter – who shares children Woody, 17, and eight-year-old Nelly with ex-husband Norman Cook – took to Instagram to share some pictures from their day – and it looks like a great time was had by all! Zoe rarely posts pictures of her children on social media so fans were delighted to see a happy looking snapshot of them with their four little cousins. Zoe simply captioned the photo: "Cousins" accompanied by a series of love heart emojis.

Taking to the comments, one fan wrote: "Lovely family so cute," while others spotted family resemblances. "Lovely, Woody looks so like his dad," one said, while a third thought one of Zoe's nephews looked like her dad Johnny Ball: "Little boy at the front is the spit of your dad," they observed. In a second photo from their day out, Zoe was seen with her two brothers Nick and Dan. Their dad Johnny – former children's TV presenter – has previously spoken out about their family's close relationship, telling The Guardian: "I love my family very much but I don't gush to their side. My wife does. I kiss my boys because they started it, because it's the thing to do now." He added: " I'm totally there as a father – totally supportive, but totally unobtrusive."

At the beginning of the year, Zoe made the decision to move away from her Brighton home to start a "new adventure" following the tragic death of her boyfriend Billy Yates last May. The Strictly: It Takes Two presenter was previously living two doors away from her ex-husband, allowing for their two children to still see both their parents regularly following their split in 2016.

Now living in a country cottage in Ditchling, East Sussex, Zoe seems happier than ever. The mother-of-two told listeners on her Radio 2 show about her move back in February, saying: "I don’t know if any of them are listening, but thank you to my new neighbours. I’ve just moved over the Downs a little bit into a lovely village and I have been inundated with cards and flowers from people, which is so lovely."