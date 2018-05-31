Andrea McLean shares rare video of daughter Amy – and she's growing up fast! The Loose Women panellist is a doting mum of two

Andrea McLean's daughter Amy is forever making her mum laugh! The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram this week to share a short video of Amy, 11, making impressive sounds as she moves her lips, which Andrea captioned: "Never. Not funny." Taking to the comments section, fans were quick to compliment Amy, with one writing: "Love it," while another said: "Beautiful little girl." A third added: "Look at those eyebrows! Lucky girl! Beautiful little lady x." Amy is Andrea's daughter with ex-husband Steve Toms, and Andrea is also mum to son Finlay, who she shares with first husband Nick Green. Although she talks about her children regularly on Loose Women, the protective mum rarely shares pictures of them on social media.

Late last year, Andrea gave fans an insight into her parenting style during an episode of Loose Women, where she revealed that she had told a little white lie to help protect her children online during a discussion on whether or not parents should look at their children's phones. The former weather girl explained: "I told Finlay that I had a company that checks every website that has looked at on any phone or computer in the house, and that each month I print it out to keep an eye on everyone," she said. "He nearly died," she laughed. Andrea then added: "It doesn’t really exist, and I have since told him that I trust him and have taken the website down."

The Loose Women panellist lives with her two children and husband Nick Feeney

Andrea lives in Surrey with her two children and husband Nick Feeney, who she married in November. Speaking about finding love again to HELLO! ahead of their wedding, Andrea said: "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life. It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."

