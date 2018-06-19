Rapper XXXTentacion dead aged 20 - Miley Cyrus, Kanye West lead tributes The police have said it appeared to be a "possible robbery"

Hit rapper XXXTentacion has been killed at the age of 20. The hip hop star was leaving a motorcycle dealership in Florida, on Monday, when he was shot by an armed suspect. The local sheriff's office wrote on Twitter: "Investigators have confirmed that the adult male victim is Jahseh Onfroy, aka, rapper XXXTentacion, of Parkland, FL. BSO homicide detectives said the 20-year-old victim was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach shortly before 4pm when he was approached by two armed suspects."

The 20-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital

The statement continued: "Investigators say it appears to be a possible robbery. Onfroy was transported to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead. The investigation continues."

The young rapper gained popularity through music uploads website SoundCloud, eventually scoring a number one album in March 2018. The record, entitled simply ?, touched on subjects such as depression and was hailed by many high-profile stars. Having described himself as a "misfit" during his time at school, the young musician went to juvenile detention for gun possession charges in 2013, and was jailed in 2017 for charges relating to domestic violence.

Despite his troubles, fans were moved by his honest lyrics - with his songs racking up hundreds of millions of views on YouTube. Among those to pay tribute following his tragic death was Kanye West, who wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of the rapper: "Rest in peace. I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here. Thank you for existing." Miley Cyrus simply posted a screenshot of one of XXXTentacion's tracks, Before I Close My Eyes, on her Instagram stories.

Image: @diplo Instagram

DJ Diplo wrote on Instagram: "This kid was a genius. True artist. He made his own rules. He has his faults but he was young and he worked so hard on his own self. He wanted to be better. He loves everyone so much. He lived for every kid out here. He had the biggest imagination. He texted me this weekend it was one of his goals to get me & Skrillex to finish his next album. I invited him to LA this week. I was wondering if he was gonna come. He used every second of his life to create. He reppped Florida to his core.. I love this kid. He was gonna do so much more he promised me."