EastEnders star Lisa Faulkner has shared a lovely picture of her date night with partner John Torode. The pair enjoyed a lovely performance by Kylie Minogue during their trip to Cannes, with the actress taking to Instagram to share a picture of their meet-and-greet. "Such a lovely night and topped off by meeting beautiful and brilliant @kylieminogue," she captioned the snap, while the MasterChef star added: "Thank you @seanfitzpatrick64 for a great night with @kylieminogue #newschateau with my @lisafaulknercooks... surrounded by beauty."

Lisa, 46, and John, 52, have been dating since 2015, and live together with the soap star's daughter Billie. The couple's trip comes shortly after Lisa opened up about heartbreaking journey to motherhood, which saw her spend £35,000 on four rounds of failed IVF treatment, as well as suffering miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy. "All my friends at the time were getting pregnant around me and it was heartbreaking," she told The Mirror. "You want to be happy for everybody and you feel like such a failure."

Opening up about her bond with Billie, she added: "I have my little girl and I'm completely over the moon with my little angel. She's my number one, she is my everything." Lisa adopted Billie with ex-husband Chris Coghil, and she is often lost for words when it comes to her daughter. During a previous interview with HELLO!, she said: "I never realised how very much my daughter would surprise me. Every day is something different, it's a challenge every day in a new way. I don't mean that in a bad way. You never know if you're getting it wrong or right.

