Kylie Minogue has a new man in her life! The pop star has gone public with her romance with new boyfriend Paul Solomons. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, which also happened to be her milestone 50th birthday, the singer shared a sweet black and white Polaroid picture of her embracing new beau. "Birthday girl," she simply captioned the snap. The pair were first linked to each other last month. Her most recent high-profile relationship was with actor Joshua Sasse, who she was engaged to. The couple split last year and the singer has gone from strength-to-strength ever since.

Paul, 43, has been the creative director at British GQ and GQ style magazine since 2001. Last month, s source close to Kylie revealed to the Sun that pair have grown close in recent weeks. "Kylie is in no rush to get into a serious relationship but she’s certainly enjoying the attention," the source said. "It's no secret she was left feeling very bruised and vulnerable after her break-up. She needed time by herself to get over it. Now she feels ready to move on."

Earlier this year, the popstar spoke candidly about the end of her engagement to Joshua. "I never thought I would get married," she told Red Magazine. "Just going through 'being engaged' seems like an experiment, because I'd never as a girl or in all my life had a vision of getting married." She added: "It's not something I needed or wanted. My parents never brought me up with the idea of 'the big marriage'. I never had it as a goal. I thought, 'Maybe I've got it all wrong and I should go for it. Maybe I should do what most of the world do. It works for them.' Now I'm going to stick to my previous view. I don't think marriage is for me."

In another recent interview with the Sunday Times, Kylie admitted she'd suffered a nervous breakdown following the split. "I just wanted to stop. I knew I needed to heal my… my physical system was compromised. I think it's called a nervous breakdown," she said. The star went on to say she spent six days in Thailand after the break-up to "reclaim" herself and "get strong". "I think I reacted pretty quickly," she remarked. "I can take a nosedive pretty fast, but I won't stay there long. I'm too practical."

