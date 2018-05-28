You won't believe what surprising guest turned up to Kylie Minogue's 50th birthday party! The Spinning Around singer celebrated her milestone birthday in style

Kylie Minogue celebrated her 50th birthday on Sunday evening at a star-studded bash at one of London's trendiest spots - the Chiltern Firehouse - and her guest list was off the scale! The I should be so Lucky singer, who wore a gorgeous white dress with high heel strappy gold sandals to the party, was joined by friends Alan Carr, Chrissie Hynde, Graham Norton, James Blunt, Amanda Holden and former Spice Girl Melanie C on her big day. But one of the most exciting attendees had to be former Neighbours star Jason Donovan. Jason and Kylie started dating while starring together as teenagers in the Australian soap and split in 1989 after three years.

Jason Donovan looked smart at Kylie's birthday party

The 49-year-old looked incredibly smart as he was snapped entering the venue, wearing a crisp white shirt, white trousers, tanned loafers and an off-grey blazer. Sporting an impressive tan, he looked in great spirits as he headed off to enjoy the birthday celebrations. The singer was last spotted out publicly in April when he stepped out for the 2018 Olivier Awards. He was accompanied to the event by his teenage children Jemma, 18, and 17-year-old Zac, and proudly posed with them as the trio walked the red carpet outside the Royal Albert Hall.

Speaking with the Daily Telegraph last week, iconic popstar Kylie revealed how she would be spending her milestone birthday: "I am having a party, which is pretty out of character for me" she explained, " I usually shun that kind of stuff. With 50 and things just feeling good and right…I've found myself again and feel comfortable with who I am."

Her most recent relationship was with actor Joshua Sasse, who she was engaged to. The couple split last year and the singer has gone from strength-to-strength ever since.

