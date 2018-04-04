Kylie Minogue talks singing at the royal wedding Kylie Minogue has opened up about the royal wedding, and if she'd like to perform

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is almost here, and Kylie Minogue is among the stars who would love to perform on the couple's special day. Chatting to HELLO! Fashion Monthly, the Spinning Around singer said: "I'm sure there's a long list of people who would be happy to do that. And yes, of course I would!" Of course, it wouldn't be the star's first royal event, as she has also performed at the Queen's jubilee concert, at the Commonwealth Games and for her Majesty's 90th birthday party, all of which she included as career highlights.

She said: "There's so many things. The big obvious ones… But that's not the entire story. There's so many little moments that are great. There's also a ton that are not great. So I guess it's nice to remind yourself of the good moments. It takes a lot of work to get there, and that's something I've tried to talk myself into during the last year of writing this album. You've got to recognise a good moment when you're having it!" She added: "Even if a good moment is nothing special, it's just good. You're okay, you're healthy, you've got good people in your life."

Kylie has been performing for 30 years

Kylie has been happily single for the past year following her split from fiancé Joshua Sasse, but recently revealed that she had to "rebuild" herself following the split at the end of 2016. She said: "I don't think marriage is for me." Speaking to the Sunday Times back in February, she said: "I really don't want to talk about it much because it's not fair on him. I'm beyond this story," adding: "I love romance and I love to feel in love or be in love... Will it work? Probably won't work. Might work. I'll give it a try."

