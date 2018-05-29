Coronation Street star Antony Cotton reveals all about Kylie Minogue's 50th birthday party Kylie had a night to remember on Sunday – and it sounded fabulous!

Kylie Minogue's 50th birthday party saw a whole host of stars turn up to London's Chiltern Firehouse on Sunday night to celebrate – and it sounds like a wonderful time was had by all! And while guests were careful not to give too much away about the event on social media, Coronation Street star Antony Cotton opened up about the evening during his appearance on Tuesday's Lorraine. The soap star told host Christine Lampard that it was "beautiful and perfect and amazing," but also "really, really private." "There was nothing on social media, nobody posted anything," he said.

Expanding, Antony then revealed that it was "the most divine night," before he ended up tripping over at the end of the evening, going "head first into a cab." A photo of Antony looking a little worse for wear was then shown on the screen. "Anyway.." he said. "A good night was had by all. It was one of the best parties I've ever been to."

Antony Cotton spoke about Kylie Minogue's 50th birthday party on Lorraine

Other guests at the party included Kylie's ex-boyfriend and Neighbours co-star Jason Donavon, as well as former Spice Girl Mel B, and Britain's Got Talent judges Amanda Holden and David Walliams. Antony has long been friends with Kylie, and marked the Spinning Me Around singer's big day on social media following the party, sharing a picture of them at the party. "Oh this didn’t send this morning and I’ve only just realised. Happy Birthday to the divine @kylieminogue, who threw THE MOST AMAZING party last night. Thank you for your friendship darling #golden," he wrote.

RELATED: Kylie Minogue confirms romance with new boyfriend Paul Solomons

The Coronation Street star paid tribute to his friend following the celebrations

Following her party, Kylie decided to go public with her new boyfriend Paul Solomons, sharing a black-and-white polaroid picture of the pair from the evening, which captured them embracing. "Birthday girl," she simply captioned the photo. Paul, 43, has been the creative director at British GQ and GQ style magazine since 2001, and the pair were first linked to each other last month.

MORE: You won't believe what surprising guest turned up to Kylie Minogue's 50th birthday!