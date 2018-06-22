﻿
Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher walking on street

Russell Brand expecting baby number two with wife Laura Gallacher 

The couple already share a young daughter, Mabel 

Emmy Griffiths

Russell Brand is expecting his second child with his wife, Laura Gallacher. The pair were spotted walking with each other near their home in Henley-On-Thames, and a fan photo obtained by The Show shows Laura with a large baby bump. The couple, who were both dressed casually, have clearly been keeping a low profile while waiting for their new arrival, as Russell has yet to mention that he will be a dad for a second time on social media.

Russell and Laura, who tied the knot in August 2017, already share a one-year-old daughter, Mabel. The comedian has previously opened up about fatherhood, telling Stellar magazine: "She grabs my face, closes her fist and twists it. I quite like that. Nothing she does annoys me. It's a total lack of control: she'll punch and I'll surrender'." Speaking during an appearance on John Bishop in Conversation back in March, he added: "I felt extremely present in that birth, completely overwhelmed by it. I've heard a lot of men say, 'I didn't know I had so much love in me', but I did know I had so much love in me. I just didn't know what to do with it. And when I saw her, I felt something switch on – this sense of very determined and clear purpose."

russell-brand-laura

Russell and Laura tied the knot in 2017

The happy news comes just a few months after Russell's mum, Barbara, was involved in a "terrible" car crash back in April. Speaking about her recovery on Loose Women, the Greek Him to the Greek actor said: "She's done amazing. She had a terrible, terrible car crash. Head-on collision, geezer in the other motor legged it, he's been pinched. She had terrible, terrible injuries. Broken back, broken neck, terrible abdominal injuries... but she's making a remarkable recovery due to her spirit and the incredible National Health Service and the people that work there do such phenomenal work. It's unbelievable."

