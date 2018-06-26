Brendan Cole and wife Zoe celebrate special milestone with kissing photo The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer shared throwback snaps of their special day

Brendan Cole marked his eight-year anniversary with his wife, Zoe Cole, with two beautiful throwback snaps from their wedding day. The pair are sharing their first kiss as a married couple in the first photo, and the former Strictly dancer simply wrote: "Happy wedding anniversary @thezoec." He then shared a snap of the pair posing outside together, writing: "Oh year.... 26/06/2010." His followers were quick to congratulate the pair, with one writing: "Gorgeous photo. Congratulations," while another added: "Happy Anniversary to you both."

Brendan shared a snap of himself kissing Zoe

Although Zoe has yet to mark the occasion, she recently wished a happy Father's Day with a gorgeous selfie of the pair, and wrote: "Happy Father's Day my love @brendancoleinsta. You really are the most wonderful Daddy and supportive husband. Thanks for all the back-up and especially the night feeds for the last few months. There is no-one else I would want to share this crazy, scary and incredible journey with. The kiddies and I adore you. Thanks for being you."

The pair share two children, and welcomed their baby son, Dante, back in March. Speaking about their baby boy on their first night out together since welcoming their son at HELLO!'s 30th birthday party, Zoe said: "[Dante's] doing good - well, most of the time. We've had a couple of [sleepless] nights – as you do. But he's generally really good." Brendan recently admitted he was finding it challenging to bond with his baby son. Chatting on Loose Women, he explained: "He's ten or 11 weeks now, I'm struggling more with the second child. It's not post-natal depression, because that's what women get, but there's a real sense of anxiety with the second one. I feel like a bad dad as I'm not really bonding with him."

